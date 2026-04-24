Producers, theatre owners at loggerheads over OTT window

CHENNAI: We have been frequently updating on the OTT-release window that was announced by the South Indian Film Association. They had said that the producers have to submit a letter of proof to the Theatre Owners’ Association for an eight-week OTT window for new theatrical releases, starting April, Exhibitors, including in Tamil Nadu, seek this delay to ensure theatrical success after experiencing losses.
However, a few days ago, the South Indian Film Producers’ Association made a decision and rejected this mandate. The President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors' Association Tiruppur Subramaniam though is clear on his stance and told DT Next, “They can create an association and make any announcements.
We are firm on the stance that producers would need a clearance letter from exhibitors to screen their films only after submitting the proof of the eight-week release window. We are not succumbing to any decisions by any producer bodies.”