Producer Yuvaraj Ganesan pens emotional post as superhit film 'Good Night' completes two years!

CHENNAI: One of the producers of director Vinayak Chandrasekaran's superhit film 'Good Night', featuring actor Manikandan and Meetha Raghunath in the lead, penned a heartfelt note of gratitude on a day the film completed two years.

Taking to his X timeline, producer Yuvaraj Ganesan wrote, "Two years ago, we dared to dream… Today marks the second anniversary of Good Night, a moment that changed our lives forever. It also marks two incredible years of our production house, @MillionOffl @MRP_ENTERTAIN - A journey that began with nothing but a spark of hope. No big budgets. No industry backing. Just pure belief."

The producer then said, "From that first uncertain step, we’ve gone on to create and release three films, three undeniable hits. And this is just the beginning. But more than the numbers, what truly matters is the trust, the unwavering support and belief from each of you."

Looking to thank each and everyone who had supported them, the producer said, "To everyone who believed in us, who stood by us, guided us, worked with us, or simply sent a kind word….thank you. From the depths of our hearts, thank you. You’ve been part of this journey, this dream, this growth."

"To our team, our families, our well-wishers… your love is the wind beneath our wings. Your trust fuels us every single day. We’re only just getting started. Here’s to more stories, more dreams, and more hope. With love and gratitude, @mageshraj, @Yuvrajganesan and @imvinayakk," he wrote.

Director Vinayak Chandrasekaran's 'Good Night' was one of the biggest hits of the Tamil film industry in the year 2023. The highly enjoyable romantic comedy reinforced the fact that simple, good old love was more than enough to overcome any problem that may arise between two individuals in a relationship.

The film not only turned out to be a highly entertaining, adorable romantic story, it also eventually made a very distinct point about how society shamed and humiliated men who snore.