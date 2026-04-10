Producer Gnanavel Raja's production house account on 'X' hacked!

The production firm took to its Instagram stories section to issue an official statement distancing itself from the war posts that had been put out on X, using its official handle.

The production house said, "Our official X (Twitter) account @StudioGreen2 has been compromised by unauthorized third parties. We are currently working with the platform to regain access. Any recent posts related to political content, war updates, or unrelated information are NOT from our team and do not reflect our views or activities."