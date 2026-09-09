Priyanka Mohan on Mari Selvaraj's Manjanathi: Some films come with a feeling that stays with you, even before you begin!

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on the new film, in which she plays the female lead, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan wrote, "Some films come with a feeling that stays with you, even before you begin! Turning every page of Manjanathi felt like getting closer to a world filled with so much soul and emotion."

Priyanka further went on to say, "I’m excited to be a part of this beautiful journey with @mariselvaraj84 sir. I’m truly looking forward to stepping into your world , and joining you on this journey. And to have the legendary @ilaiyaraaja_offl sir’s music breathe life into our story makes this journey even more special. Can’t wait to begin this magical journey and bring Manjanathi to you all. #Manjanathi."