Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra reacts to Kriti Sanon's ad controversy: Respect other people's values

On Thursday, Madhu Chopra attended an event where she spoke with the media. She told the media on the sidelines of the event, “There has to be certain boundaries. My body, my choice works in those boundaries. It is good to do it”.

She further mentioned, “But that boundary is necessary. How you put your dignity, and respect other people's values matters a lot. You can do it in a place where these things are common. Sorry to say that, our children also wear it. They wear it for work, for hobbies. But it is acceptable because that works in those spaces”.

Earlier, the brand pulled down the campaign, stating that they have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. The brand pulled the advertisement down a day after Kriti Sanon clapped back at trolls criticizing her outfit in the recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement.