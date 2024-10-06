Priyanka Chopra touched by this thoughtful gift from ISKCON

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known for ‘Aitraaz’, ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’, ‘Fashion’, and others, received a gift from ISKCON and was touched by the gesture.

PC took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of a book and a letter which has her daughter’s name.

The actress simply wrote on the picture, “Thank You”.

Earlier in the day, the actress had shared a leaf from her routine that she follows these days. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures as she juggled her professional and personal duties.

The pictures show her busy with the shoot of ‘Citadel’, her daughter visiting her on the sets of the show, the actress taking a walk with her daughter and engaging in playtime.

Detailing her routine lately, she wrote in the caption, “Lately 1 & 2: Nadia is a little different this season #citadel 3: On the tube. 4: Early wrap takes us to the park 5: When she comes to see mama at work 6: And then we go to the park again. 7: Walks, songs and chats 8: Visiting friends @natasha.poonawalla 9: She turned 80! Happy birthday Fran. @mamadjonas 10: When the sun wakes you up in bed 11: Traffic selfie 12,13,14: When the glam is so good @harryjoshhair @yumi_mori 15: Back on a plane. As usual, racing home”.

Prior to this, PC had shared a throwback collage of her childhood picture and a picture from the initial phase of her career while discussing evolution.She wrote in the caption, “Warning: Don’t troll my 9-year-old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a “Boy cut” hairstyle so it wouldn’t be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a “katori cut” to this. so it was a win (with a laughing emoji) and on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make-up and wardrobe.. Both pictures were taken less than a decade apart”.