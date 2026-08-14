Priyanka Chopra shares an update on Sridevi’s upcoming biography on her birth anniversary

Sridevi, who remains one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema, continues to be remembered for her remarkable body of work and immense contribution to the film industry. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to offer a glimpse into its progress while remembering Sridevi on her special day.

The upcoming biography is expected to shed light on Sridevi’s illustrious career, personal journey, and the legacy she left behind. The ‘Baywatch’ actress shared a cover of the book that read, ‘Empress- The Definitive biography of Sridevi .. “The epitome of unmitigated talent"—Amitabh Bachchan, Dhiraj U. Kumarr.' For the caption, she wrote, “The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress….coming soon.”