Priyanka Chopra on ‘We Were Here’: It offers a witty take on a subject that feels very timely

On joining We Were Here as executive producer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said in a statement: "This film offers a refreshing, witty take on a subject that feels very timely. I jumped at the opportunity to come on boord os an Executive Producer to amplify this creative team and ensure their deserves."

The story follows three retired men in a small Indian town, convinced that machines are taking over human jobs, who decide to protest by pretending to be household appliances. Their unlikely act of resistance takes an unexpected turn when one of their children joins an artificial intelligence company.

The film's momentum comes on the back of major wins at short-film festivals, including the South by Southwest (SXSW), at Palm Springs International ShortFest, and the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, where it had its world premiere.