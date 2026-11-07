Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces ''Ventilator 2'', film set for 2027 release

The film will be produced under Chopra Jonas' banner Purple Pebble Pictures, which backed the original film.

The sequel, also produced by Dr Madhu Chopra and Mapuskar under Purple Pebble Pictures and Magij Pictures, is scheduled for release in 2027.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Chopra Jonas said the original film was among the important stories she wanted to tell when she established her production banner a decade ago.