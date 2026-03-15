Priyanka Arul Mohan worked for 12 hours everyday while making 'Made in Korea': Ra Karthik

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude to actress Priyanka Arul Mohan, who played the lead in his film, the director wrote, "Shenba… @priyankaamohanofficial I’ve been receiving so many calls, voice notes, and messages about our film #Madeinkorea especially about your performance. It really makes me happy. Thank you so much nga! you’ve done such a beautiful job."

He went on to say, "I still remember how every time you would say, 'We must make a good film. and we want to succeed no matter what.' I truly feel I have, at least to some extent, lived up to the trust you placed in me."