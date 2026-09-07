Priyadarshan reveals Akshay Kumar was never planned for Haiwaan

Priyadarshan said casting the antagonist proved difficult, with several actors turning down the role.

“Basically, you first decide whom you want in the script and then think about who fits the character. At the same time, you also consider the market value of a film like this. All these factors matter while casting,” he said.

While Saif was locked in from the beginning, Priyadarshan struggled to find someone for the antagonist. “In this film, Saif is the only actor I had confirmed. I tried to get the antagonist with many people, and I failed,” he said.