Priyadarshan reveals Akshay Kumar was never planned for Haiwaan

CHENNAI: Director Priyadarshan has revealed that Akshay Kumar was never part of the original plan for Haiwaan, with Saif Ali Khan being the only actor he had confirmed for the film.
Priyadarshan said casting the antagonist proved difficult, with several actors turning down the role.
“Basically, you first decide whom you want in the script and then think about who fits the character. At the same time, you also consider the market value of a film like this. All these factors matter while casting,” he said.
While Saif was locked in from the beginning, Priyadarshan struggled to find someone for the antagonist. “In this film, Saif is the only actor I had confirmed. I tried to get the antagonist with many people, and I failed,” he said.
The casting changed during the shoot of Bhoot Bangla, when Priyadarshan casually mentioned the role to Akshay.
“While I was shooting Bhoot Bangla, I casually told Akshay that I was looking for a character like this and many people were not agreeing. He immediately said, ‘I will do it.’”
Haiwaan marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after 18 years.
The two have previously collaborated on several successful films. The movie is slated to release on September 11.