Priyadarshan joins hands with Mohanlal for 100th directorial

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Priyadarshan made his directorial debut with Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, headlined by Mohanlal. Now, for his 100th film, he has collaborated with the actor. The duo have collaborated on more than 40 projects.
Taking to social media and announcing the collaboration, Mohanlal wrote, "Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey.
My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me. A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close."
He then revealed that their landmark film will be bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. "I am deeply honoured to be a part of this journey.
Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude. To my friend, here is to everything you have created, everything you have given the world, and all the stories that are still waiting to be told," shared the actor.
Some of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan's iconic and cult classic films include Chithram, Kilukkam, Oppam and Thenmavin Kombath. The duo last worked together in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in 2021.