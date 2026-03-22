Priyadarshan joins hands with Mohanlal for 100th directorial

Taking to social media and announcing the collaboration, Mohanlal wrote, "Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey.

My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me. A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close."