Priya Mani, Kishore's looks in Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's 'Saraswathi' revealed

Taking to its X timeline, Dosa Diaries, the production house producing the film, released a promo containing BTS clips of actors Priya Mani and Kishore on the sets of the film and wrote, "Thank you Priyamani mam and Kishore sir for being in our Saraswathi. First Look of #Saraswathi is out now. #Saraswathimovie Directed by @varusarathkumar. Produced by @poojasarathkumar & #VaralaxmiSarathKumar under the @dosadiariesoffl banner. A @musicthaman Musical. #DosaDiaries."

It may be recalled that the producers had released a similar promo containing BTS clips of actor Prakash Raj on the sets of the film while disclosing his character's name in the film. The production house had said, "Thank you Prakash Raj sir for being our RAMANUJAM. #Saraswathi First Look out now. Directed by @varusarath5. Produced by Pooja Sarath Kumar & #VaralaxmiSarathKumar under the @DosaDiariesOffl banner. A @MusicThaman Musical."