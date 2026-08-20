Priya Bhavani Shankar on working in Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi': We made a thousand memories while shooting this film

Talking about the experience of working with Ravi Teja, the actress said, “Working with Ravi Teja has been a wonderful experience. There is such a natural warmth and ease in the way he approaches his work, and that made our scenes together very comfortable and enjoyable. Shiva has been extremely clear about the emotions he wanted to bring out in every character, and it was a beautiful experience to be guided by his vision."

Priya went on to say, "When we finally wrapped the film, I realised how much we had taken back from this journey beyond the film itself. We shot so many scenes, made a thousand memories, collected our own inside jokes and shared so many moments of laughter. It was one of those journeys where the people you work with become an important part of the memories you carry with you. It truly has been a lovely journey." The actress, who expressed her gratitude to the producers, Naveen Yerneni and Y.