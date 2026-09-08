Prithviraj Sukumaran's heartfelt wish for daughter: Keep loving life the way you do

He posted a picture of his daughter on his official Insta handle and said that he and his better half, Supriya Menon, are proud of the person Alankrita has turned into.

The 'Kaduva' actor said that his daughter has the ability to inspire others around her with her compassion.

His lovely note on the photo-sharing app read, "Happy birthday sunshine! Mamma and Daada are so proud of the person you are, and the person you are growing into. Your compassion for the world around you is an inspiration, and in so many ways, so many times, you’ve taught Mamma and Daada so many things about life by just being you! Keep flying high..and keep loving life the way you do! (sic)", along with red heart emojis.

Additionally, Supriya also used social media to wish her 'Ally Kutty' on her 12th birthday.