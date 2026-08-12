Prithviraj-starrer Khalifa's makers reveal Shivajith's character in film

Taking to his social media timelines to share Shivajith's first look poster from the film, actor Prithviraj wrote, "Shivajith as Vinayakan. @Shivajith_Official Character Poster #6. #KHALIFA In cinemas from 20th August 2026!"

The makers have already revealed that actress Mohini plays a character called Noorjahan while Kyraa Vasudevan plays Vyshanavi in the film, which will have Master Nafash playing Rushin.

Actor Shammi Thilakan plays a character called Raghavan in the film that will have Shine Varghese appearing as Sudhip. For the unaware, the unit of the film had wrapped up its shooting in June this year. The 'Khalifa' unit had gone to Dubai earlier this year to shoot some important sequences in the film.