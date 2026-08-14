Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' cleared for release with U/A certificate

The glimpse video then showed the interrogated person replying, "Do you know how the COFEPOSA came into being?" Some scintillating action scenes of which Prithviraj was a part followed this part of the Glimpse video. The interrogated person then goes onto explain how the COFEPOSA act came into being. "Up north, there was Sukur Naren Bakhia and Haji Mastan.Down south, it was Mudaliar and Mambaraykkal Ahmed Ali. The four of them were a nightmare for Mrs Gandhi.That is what led her to pass the COFEPOSA Act in Parliament in 1974. And even then, using the COFEPOSA, she couldn't keep Ahmed Ali behind bars for even half an hour. Aamir is the grandson of that very same Ahmed Ali."

He then, in a challenging tone, asks the official to nab Aamir, saying that it is then that he'll witness the real fireworks like the one in the Uroos festival at the Mambaram mosque. The video gave the impression that the film would be a gripping thriller with some edge-of-seat chase and stunt sequences in it.