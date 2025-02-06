Prince Pictures cautions actors of fraudsters claiming to offer acting roles in Sardar 2

CHENNAI: Well known production house Prince Pictures, which is now producing the much-awaited sequel to the superhit film ‘Sardar’, has now issued a caution notice, warning actors of fraudsters who were claiming to offer acting roles in the film for money or other favours.

The first part of director P S Mithran’s Sardar, which featured Karthi in the lead, went on to emerge a superhit. So successful was the film that the makers of the film Prince Pictures announced that they would be making a sequel next called Sardar 2.

Sardar 2, which will again be directed by P S Mithran, will feature Karthi in the lead. Along with him, actors Rajisha Vijayan and Raashi Khanna will be seen playing the lead. The film is to have music by G V Prakash and cinematography by George C Williams. Editing for the film is being handled by Ruben and art direction by K Kadhir.

Under these circumstances, there have been fraudsters who have been conning both artistes and aspiring artistes, saying they will be able to get them onboard the cast for a role in the film in exchange for money or other favours.

Seeking to alert actors and aspiring artistes, Prince Pictures, the production house producing the film, on Thursday caution notice.

In the notice, producer Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures said, “It has come to our attention that many renowned artistes and aspiring artistes are being contacted by certain fraudsters claiming to offer acting roles in our ongoing film Sardar 2 in exchange for deposit of money and other favours.

“While we have initiated legal and criminal complaints against such persons, we hereby sound caution to all our brothers and sisters to not be duped by such miscreants.

In the event anyone is being contacted by suspicious persons for acting roles in our films, kindly report to Mr AP Paal Pandi - our Production Head (Contact number - 94444 82111).”