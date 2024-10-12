Prime Video acquires Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan OTT rights

CHENNAI: The streaming rights for Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan has gone to Amazon Prime Video. The multi-starrer film was released on October 10 and has been receiving positive reviews from both audience and critics.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Prime Video has bought the OTT rights of the film for a whopping Rs 90 crore. It may be noted that Rajinikanth’s previous film, Jailer, was also acquired by Prime Video.

The streaming date of Vettaiyan is yet-to-be announced.

Also read: Vettaiyan film review: Rajinikanth-TJ Gnanavel's bullet hits the bullseye in this 'encounter' drama

The report added that the film grossed nearly Rs 25 crore on the opening day alone.

The central premise of Vettaiyan revolves around the flaws in the education system and issues surrounding fake encounters.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. Vettaiyan was released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada on October 10.