Premgi Amaran's post featuring clip from 'GOAT' showing Vijay in a car bearing registration number TN 07 CM 2026 goes viral

The clip, which was taken from director Venkat Prabhu's 2024 film 'G O A T' (Greatest Of All Time), showed Vijay seated in a car and having a humourous conversation with Premgi Amaran. The car bore the registration number TN 07 CM 2026.

Posting the clip soon after it became evident that Vijay was likely to become the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Premgi Amaran wrote, "அன்றே கணித்தார் @vp_offl (Venkat Prabhu calculated this then itself). Check out the car number."