Preity Zinta advocates for more harsh punishment for rapists

MUMBAI: Actress Preity Zinta, who is known for ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ and others, feels that like Italy, India should also have more harsh punishments for the crime of rape.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter and re-shared a tweet from the official handle of BRICS News.

The tweet read, “Italy moves toward legalizing chemical castration for rap*st and pe*ophiles. Do you agree with this?”

Responding to the same, the actress wrote, “What a fantastic move ! Hope @mygovindia also does sometime similar. What do you think folks ? It’s high time there is zero tolerance for such crimes”.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising nine countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, the actress had shared a post on social media which has caused an uproar on the Internet.

The actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Support the country you live in or live in the country you support. #ThoughtForTheDay”.

While the actress didn’t take any names, people on the Internet feel that the actress made a snarky remark on Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh or politician Priyanka Gandhi.

One user on the Internet wrote, “Gandhi parivar ke liye thought for a lifetime”.

Another wrote, “Good thought. If one isn't loyal to their own country, showing camaraderie with another won't help”.

A third user wrote, “This tweet is for Gandhi family”.

Another user tagged Diljit Dosanjh in the comments.

Prior to that, the actress had shared a heartwarming post about her son Jai cooking Indian flat bread, ‘Roti’. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared three pictures of Jai making rotis with his grandmother.

She wrote in the caption, “The best things in life are free. Like the joy of eating this Roti made by nani ma and our youngest chef Jai. Happy Sunday everyone”. Jai, who is the son of the actress and her husband Gene Goodenough, was born in 2021 via surrogacy. The couple also have a daughter named Gia.