Preity Mukhundhan roped in as female lead for Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Naagzilla’

Preity, who has appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the creature comedy. The project marks her debut in Bollywood. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions.

According to reports, Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing an Ichchadhari Naag (shape-shifting snake) in the film. The project is expected to blend comedy with fantasy elements.