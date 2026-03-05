Preity Mukhundhan roped in as female lead for Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Naagzilla’

CHENNAI: Actor Preity Mukhundhan has been roped in as the female lead in the upcoming Hindi film Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
Preity, who has appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the creature comedy. The project marks her debut in Bollywood. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions.
According to reports, Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing an Ichchadhari Naag (shape-shifting snake) in the film. The project is expected to blend comedy with fantasy elements.
More details about the film’s cast, crew and release date are expected to be announced soon.
Preity Mukhundhan was last seen in Malayalam film Sarvam Maaya opposite Nivin Pauly while Kartik Aaryan starred in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday.