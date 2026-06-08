Preethi Asrani: Thank you for creating a space where I could question, discuss, disagree, and still feel heard!

CHENNAI: Actress Preethi Asrani, who played the female lead in director Rathna Kumar's superhit film '29', has now penned a note of gratitude to the director in which she has thanked him for creating a space, where she could question, discuss, disagree and still feel heard.
Taking to her X timeline to reply to a post by director Rathna Kumar in which he had complimented her for having said no to an intimate scene, Preethi Asrani, who plays the character Vijayalakshmi in the film, wrote, "B. Vijayalakshmi (heart symbol). Thank you for finding me. @MrRathna Sir, Thank you for trusting me with Viji. Thank you for creating a space where I could question, discuss, disagree, and still feel heard. That’s a gift for an actor. For believing in me, for being patient through all those conversations, and for reshaping that scene into something truly beautiful."
She went on to say," Some journeys stay with you forever, and this is surely one of them. Viji will always hold a special place in my heart. Grateful for everything. Here’s to many more stories and magic on screen."
In the post that Rathna Kumar had penned, he had posted pictures of actress Preethi Asrani and had said, "B.Vijayalakshmi (heart symbol). This is how she came to Stonebench office after reading #29TheFilm script. She asked me 'Is this how Viji will look?'. I was amazed seeing her dedication. But following that she said. She loved the script but hesitant to do because of certain intimate moments in it."
The director went on to add, "I tried to convince her saying, 'I did a film named 'Aadai' which has some Explicit scenes. But it was aesthetically done. So don't worry, I will handle it better."
"After me telling this, she immediately said she is not doing this film anymore. Then we spoke. Pesunom.. Pesunom.. Pesunom. After few meetings after all the explanations she asked me if I could rewrite that scene. I was frustrated hearing it. Decided to give up on her. Then I gave it a thought. Rewrote the scene as a song sequence utilizing the strength of her. Included dance movements in it. and That is how we arrived to “Pollaadha Aasaigal” song. Thank you @PreethiOfflfor saying No. I heard it from Viji. And Big Thanks to you Preethi for giving your blood and sweat for Viji. You are a Powerhouse Talent. Rock on," he wrote.