Preethi Asrani: Thank you for creating a space where I could question, discuss, disagree, and still feel heard!

Taking to her X timeline to reply to a post by director Rathna Kumar in which he had complimented her for having said no to an intimate scene, Preethi Asrani, who plays the character Vijayalakshmi in the film, wrote, "B. Vijayalakshmi (heart symbol). Thank you for finding me. @MrRathna Sir, Thank you for trusting me with Viji. Thank you for creating a space where I could question, discuss, disagree, and still feel heard. That’s a gift for an actor. For believing in me, for being patient through all those conversations, and for reshaping that scene into something truly beautiful."

She went on to say," Some journeys stay with you forever, and this is surely one of them. Viji will always hold a special place in my heart. Grateful for everything. Here’s to many more stories and magic on screen."