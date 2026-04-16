Pre-release event of Dhanush's Kara set to take place soon

Vignesh Raja has said that the story is set against the backdrop of the Iraq-US war, which led to a global fuel shortage, adding that audiences may find parallels with present-day events.

Kara also features KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and MS Baskar, among others.

Music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.