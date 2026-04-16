Pre-release event of Dhanush's Kara set to take place soon

CHENNAI: A pre-release promotional event for actor Dhanush's Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on April 19, the makers announced. A promotional video for the event, too, has been released.
With the film set to hit screens in two weeks, promotional activities are in full swing.
Vignesh Raja, who made his directorial debut with Por Thozhil, has helmed Kara, an action thriller starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju.
Produced by Vels Film International, the film is set in Ramanathapuram in 1991 during the Gulf War. It follows Karasamy (Dhanush), a man forced to confront his past to protect his family amid a severe fuel crisis.
Vignesh Raja has said that the story is set against the backdrop of the Iraq-US war, which led to a global fuel shortage, adding that audiences may find parallels with present-day events.
Kara also features KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and MS Baskar, among others.
Music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.