Prakash previously directed the independent film ‘Dear Jeeva’, which received recognition at international film festivals. Suraj Kumar will make his acting debut as the lead actor, while Subash Kannan, who was seen in ‘Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil’ and the web series ‘Court’, plays another prominent role. Jasnya Jaideesh, known for ‘Sumathi Valavu’ and ‘Derby’, and Soumya, who won the Miss Global India 2024 title, play the female leads. Kali Venkat and Vivek Prasanna are also part of the cast.

Gokul Ganth Kumaresan will handle cinematography, while SA Nagarjun is the editor. Manoj Krishna will compose the music, with AR Mohan as art director. Mohan Rajan will pen the lyrics, while Gautham and Ramesh will handle stunts and choreography, respectively. The film’s title and first-look poster are expected to be announced soon.