Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamita Baiju's new film goes on floors

    AuthorPTIPTI|27 March 2025 7:27 PM IST
    Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamita Baijus new film goes on floors
    CHENNAI: "Love Today" star Pradeep Ranganathan's untitled movie with Mamitha Baiju of "Premalu" has started production, the makers have announced.

    The project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Allu Arjun's "Pushpa".

    The film is tentatively titled ‘PR04’ and its pooja ceremony was held on Wednesday.

    "Highlights from the #PR04 Pooja Ceremony with the #FirstShot Boom. Watch till the end for the exciting surprise. Shooting in progress. A BANGER OF A FILM LOADING," Mythri Movie Makers posted on Instagram.

    The film is written and directed by Keerthiswaran, who earlier served as an assistant director on Suriya-starrer "Soorarai Pottru".

    Sai Abhyankar will compose music for the movie, which will also feature Sarath Kumar and Hrithu Haroon in supporting roles.

    Pradeep Ranganathan was last seen in the box-office blockbuster "Dragon", which is currently streaming on Netflix. Mamaitha’s last Tamil outing was the G V Prakash Kumar-starrer “Rebel’.

