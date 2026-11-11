Pradeep Antony, Smeha Manimegalai play a married couple hiding their relationship in Mr & Mrs Office

However, with the company’s policy prohibiting family members from working together, they decide to conceal their marriage and pretend to be strangers at work. The resulting misunderstandings and attempts to keep their relationship a secret form the crux of the comedy.

The series also features Sanam Shetty and filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni, who plays Chandra Bose, in prominent roles. Magizh said the workplace setting, employee-management conflicts and misunderstandings offer plenty of scope for situational humour. Directed by Abdul Kabeez and produced by Jegan Baskaran, the series is part of JioHotstar’s long-running shows initiative. Planned as a 100-episode series, it will stream four episodes every Wednesday, exclusively on the platform, beginning November 18.