Pradeep Antony, Smeha Manimegalai play a married couple hiding their relationship in Mr & Mrs Office

CHENNAI: JioHotstar is set to premiere its new Tamil workplace comedy series Mr & Mrs Office on November 18. Starring Pradeep Antony and Smeha Manimegalai in the lead roles, the series revolves around a young married couple, Arivu and Aishwarya, who land jobs at the same IT company.
However, with the company’s policy prohibiting family members from working together, they decide to conceal their marriage and pretend to be strangers at work. The resulting misunderstandings and attempts to keep their relationship a secret form the crux of the comedy.
The series also features Sanam Shetty and filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni, who plays Chandra Bose, in prominent roles. Magizh said the workplace setting, employee-management conflicts and misunderstandings offer plenty of scope for situational humour. Directed by Abdul Kabeez and produced by Jegan Baskaran, the series is part of JioHotstar’s long-running shows initiative. Planned as a 100-episode series, it will stream four episodes every Wednesday, exclusively on the platform, beginning November 18.