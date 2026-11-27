CHENNAI: The trailer of Moonwalk, starring Prabhudeva and marking his reunion with music composer AR Rahman after 30 years, has been unveiled. Directed by Manoj Nirmala Sreedharan, the comedy entertainer is set to hit theatres worldwide on December 24.
The film also marks AR Rahman’s acting debut, with the composer making a special appearance.
The trailer offers a glimpse into the film’s quirky characters, hilarious situations and comic sequences. One highlight is a dialogue Rahman delivers towards the end: Naalu Peru Santhoshama Sirikkaraanganna, Edhuvum Thappilla, which translates to “If four people laugh happily, then nothing is wrong”.
The line is said to reflect the film’s central theme of spreading happiness through laughter. Rahman’s music is expected to complement Prabhudeva’s dance performances, making their reunion a major highlight of the film.
The film also stars Yogi Babu, who reportedly appears in 16 different roles, along with Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Redin Kingsley, Mottai Rajendran, Deepa Shankar and others.
Produced by Manoj Nirmala Sreedharan, Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak under the banner of Behindwoods Productions, Moonwalk is set for a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Romeo Pictures’ Raahul is overseeing its worldwide theatrical release.