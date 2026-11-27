The film also marks AR Rahman’s acting debut, with the composer making a special appearance.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the film’s quirky characters, hilarious situations and comic sequences. One highlight is a dialogue Rahman delivers towards the end: Naalu Peru Santhoshama Sirikkaraanganna, Edhuvum Thappilla, which translates to “If four people laugh happily, then nothing is wrong”.

The line is said to reflect the film’s central theme of spreading happiness through laughter. Rahman’s music is expected to complement Prabhudeva’s dance performances, making their reunion a major highlight of the film.