The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and filmbuffs as the film will also mark the acting debut of Oscar award winning music composer A R Rahman.

Sources say that the ace music director will make a fun cameo appearance in the film.

A R Rahman, who took to his X timeline to share the update on the film's release, wrote, "MOONWALK – A FAMILY COMEDY ENTERTAINER! Worldwide theatrical release on December 24! #FamilyLaughter #HolidaysLaughter

Starring @PDdancing @iYogiBabu @AjuVarghesee #ArjunAshokan @Satzsathish321

Directed by #ManojNirmalaSreedharan Produced by #ManojNirmalaSreedharan #DivyaManoj and @praveenelak @behindwoods DOP @Anoopvshylaja."