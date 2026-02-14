Prabhu Deva shares video clip of Vadivelu singing 'Pon Ondru Kanden' in Indonesia's scenic Mount Bromo

Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva will be seen together in a film called 'Bang Bang' after almost 25 years. Needless to say, the project has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

The film is to have music by none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja.

It may be recalled that the inaugural function of the film was held in Dubai. Prabhu Deva plays a zombie hunter in the film and is shown teaming up with Vadivelu, who plays a Red Ind⁮ian.