Prabhu Deva honoured by City of Dallas

Prabhu Deva shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to the City of Dallas and his fans and well-wishers for their continued support. “I am truly humbled and honored to receive this from the City of Dallas, Texas,” he wrote.

The honour comes during his US visit, where Prabhu Deva is also scheduled to perform in the Dallas area. His career spans more than three decades across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, with his work as a choreographer, actor and filmmaker earning him national recognition. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution to the arts and dance.

Prabhu Deva’s Dallas appearance is also listed at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, part of the Dallas–Fort Worth area.