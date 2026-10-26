Prabhu Deva and Simran’s next titled ‘Kamal Sridevi’

The film marks the reunion of Prabhu Deva and Simran as a lead pair after more than 25 years. The duo previously starred together in VIP (1997) and Time (1999), both of which featured popular soundtracks. With GV Prakash Kumar composing the music for Kamal Sridevi, expectations are high for the songs, given the audience’s fondness for the music of their earlier collaborations.

Also starring Mithun Jai Sankar and Smeha, the film is written and directed by Krishnanand Kottarapattu. Billed as a heart-warming love story aimed at family audiences, it was shot in Munnar and Chennai in a single schedule and is currently in the final stages of production.