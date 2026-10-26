Prabhu Deva and Simran’s next titled ‘Kamal Sridevi’

CHENNAI: The title of the upcoming romantic film starring Prabhu Deva and Simran has been revealed as Kamal Sridevi. The film is produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth on behalf of Zion Films, in association with MRP Entertainment, with Pasilian Nazerath and Magesh Raj Pasilian as producers.
The film marks the reunion of Prabhu Deva and Simran as a lead pair after more than 25 years. The duo previously starred together in VIP (1997) and Time (1999), both of which featured popular soundtracks. With GV Prakash Kumar composing the music for Kamal Sridevi, expectations are high for the songs, given the audience’s fondness for the music of their earlier collaborations.
Also starring Mithun Jai Sankar and Smeha, the film is written and directed by Krishnanand Kottarapattu. Billed as a heart-warming love story aimed at family audiences, it was shot in Munnar and Chennai in a single schedule and is currently in the final stages of production.
The project brings Zion Films and MRP Entertainment together again after their collaboration on With Love. MRP Entertainment has also backed films such as Good Night, Lover and Tourist Family.
Sharan Velayudhan handles cinematography, while Raja Arumugam is in charge of editing. Rajeevan is the production designer, Shekar handles art direction, Anu Vardhan and Navaa Rajkumar are the costume designers, and Mahesh Mathew is designing the stunt sequences.