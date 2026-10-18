Prabhas' 'Spirit' gets a new release date, to lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana part 2'

The 'Animal' maker penned on his X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline, “Dear Prabhas Anna fans. I want to introduce a NEW POSTER, featuring the man behind the shades, with the NEW RELEASE date on it. Just few minutes...#Spirit #OneBadHabit #IndiasBiggestSuperStar. (sic)”

Some time after that, Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped another post on the micro-blogging site, saying, “Check this out........#Spirit #InSpiritMode @TSeries @VangaPictures #IndiasBiggestSuperStar 29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027. Worldwide RELEASE DATE (sic)."

The first look poster shows Prabhas in all-black attire with a black sports cap and a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under the banners of T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures, 'Spirit' was initially scheduled for release in March 2027, however, the makers have decided to push it for the reasons best known to them.

With Prabhas and Triptii Dimri as the lead pair, 'Spirit' also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Aishwarya Desai in significant roles, along with others.

While "Spirit" marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first collaboration with Prabhas, the director has already worked with Triptii in the 2023 release 'Animal', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.