Prabhas plays a brilliant spy dreaded by the British in Fauzi; film to hit screens on March 19 next year

To put across his point, he cites the case of Fauzi (played by Prabhas), an Indian spy who was singularly responsible for the Japanese taking Singapore from Britain. Calling Fauzi a soldier, a strategist and a spy, Bose points out that while Britain knows all about German spies, they know nothing about him.

Bose also goes on to inform Hitler that Fauzi created an unbreakable code based on the Bhagavad Gita and that even the British had admitted that this code was far more difficult to break than the 'Enigma' created by the Germans. When Hitler wants to know the name of the spy, Bose tells him that nobody knows the name he was given at birth and that the British call him Fauzi.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers first announced the project last year.

Fauzi hit the limelight earlier this year in April, when director Hanu Raghavapudi made an emotional appeal to people, asking them not to circulate leaked images of the film on social media.