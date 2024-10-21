Prabhas looks stylish in The Raja Saab poster

CHENNAI: Ahead of actor Prabhas’s birthday, the makers of The Raja Saab unveiled a special surprise for his fans on Monday.

Prabhas looks effortlessly stylish in the newly-released poster, sporting a casual look. Helmed by Maruthi, the makers are planning for a surprise reveal on October 23.

Billed to be a horror-comedy, a glimpse video of the film was released earlier this year.

Thaman S is composing the music. Produced by TG Viswa Prasad, under the banner People Media Factory, the film is set to release on April 10, across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Prabhas who was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD as Bhairava, is set to do a cameo in Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu.