Prabhas changes iconic Baahubali display picture after seven years, sparks buzz around Fauzi

CHENNAI: Prabhas has finally changed the display picture he had been using across his social media platforms for nearly seven years, and the update has sent his fans into a frenzy. The actor has replaced his iconic Baahubali image with a striking new look from his upcoming film Fauzi.
The timing of the update has added to the excitement, with the new display picture arriving at the beginning of the Independence month. Given the patriotic backdrop associated with Fauzi, fans have interpreted the change as more than just a social media update, viewing it as a symbolic transition from the Baahubali era to a new chapter in the actor's career.
The new image quickly caught the attention of fans, with social media platforms filling up with reactions to Prabhas' intense avatar. Many fans believe that the update could be an indication of the scale and ambition of Fauzi, while others have described it as the perfect way to begin the month of Independence.
Prabhas had retained his Baahubali display picture for years, making the sudden change particularly significant for his followers. The Baahubali franchise played a major role in establishing him as a pan-India star, and the image had subsequently become closely associated with his social media presence.
With the new look, discussions around Fauzi have gained fresh momentum across entertainment pages and fan communities. Fans are now eager to see more from the upcoming film and are speculating about Prabhas' character and the scale of the project.
The display picture change has therefore become a talking point among his followers, reigniting interest in Fauzi and adding to the anticipation surrounding Prabhas' next major release.