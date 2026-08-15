Prabhas changes iconic Baahubali display picture after seven years, sparks buzz around Fauzi

The timing of the update has added to the excitement, with the new display picture arriving at the beginning of the Independence month. Given the patriotic backdrop associated with Fauzi, fans have interpreted the change as more than just a social media update, viewing it as a symbolic transition from the Baahubali era to a new chapter in the actor's career.

The new image quickly caught the attention of fans, with social media platforms filling up with reactions to Prabhas' intense avatar. Many fans believe that the update could be an indication of the scale and ambition of Fauzi, while others have described it as the perfect way to begin the month of Independence.