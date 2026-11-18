The "Thappad" actor put up her post around 10 am on X and Instagram. On X, the post got more than six lakh views and was later deleted.

"Nightmare to work with! Na baat karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level

ka! Bilkul offensive character! (No manners when it comes to speaking, and the attitude is on another level! An absolutely offensive person!) @nawazuddin_siddiqui," she wrote on her social media handles.

Two hours later, Siddiqui posted a comment on her post on Instagram, saying, "Attitude mein kami nikalna aasan hai, kaam mein nikal ke dikhaaiye."

That post was deleted after streaming service JioHotstar announced that the two actors are set to feature together in the upcoming medical drama series "Dr Hassan", which will drop on December 11.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the series features Siddiqui in the titular character of Dr Imraan Hassan, an "eccentric genius doctor" who unravels complex medical mysteries with a team of specialists.

Mirza stars as Dr Palak Jain in the show, which is an adaptation of American series "House MD".

Mirza's post initially led to curiosity and anger, and then criticism for grabbing attention through manipulation and slander.

"Acha promotional material hain.. Bollywood knows aisa hi shows aur movies ko jyada reach milti hain," one user commented.

"Whoever suggested you this promotional marketing tactic, fire them. This is old and it really doesn't work anymore," read another comment.

"This stunt is a bit too much lol," another user wrote.

One post read, "PR so bad that everyone knows the trick now!"

"Is this some kind of a PR thing? If yes, it's going to be a terrible one," another user commented.

This is not the first time.