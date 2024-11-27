Post DSP-producer showdown, GV Prakash likely to compose for Ajith's Good Bad Ugly

CHENNAI: It hasn't been a great week for National award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad. Earlier this week, the composer in an open forum at Pushpa 2's press meet in Chennai, expressed his frustration over producers questioning him over the background score of the film. "Ravi sir, you blamed me saying that I didn’t deliver the song or the background score on time. I know you love me. Where there is love, there are complaints as well. But, I think you have more complaints about me than love. If we want something we need to ask for it. Without asking they do not give us the credit or payments."

This triggered the producers, who have now unofficially roped in Sam CS as Pushpa 2's background composer. The issue did not end there. Mythri Movie Makers, who is also producing Ajith's Good Bad Ugly directed by Adhik Ravichandran have now roped in GV Prakash Kumar to compose the music. Our birdie in tinseltown says, "It is not made official yet. However, considering Adhik's camaraderie with GV over the years, it is almost confirmed that he will be the composer for Good Bad Ugly."

We haven't gotten confirmation from the team as well as they are shooting crucial sequences in Bulgaria. If this is made official, this will be the second time that Ajith and GV Prakash will be teaming up for a project after Kireedam in 2007.

GV Prakash's Deepavali releases as composer-- Amaran and Lucky Baskhar have gone on to become box-office successes. He also has Dhanush's Nilavukku En Mel Enadi Kobam and Idly Kadai apart from Bala-Arun Vijay's Vanangaan.