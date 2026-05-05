Popular Malayalam production house cautions public of fake casting calls being made using its name

In a public notice which it shared on its social media timelines, the well known production house that has delivered several blockbuster Malayalam films, said, "It has come to our notice that fraudulent casting/audition communications are being circulated by unauthorised persons using the name of Aashirvad Cinemas."

Clarifying that it had not authorised, appointed, endorsed, or engaged any person, agency, or entity for such casting calls, auditions, recruitment, or payment requests, the production house further said, "A formal complaint has been filed and investigation initiated. Aashirvad Cinemas reserves all rights and remedies available under law, including civil and criminal proceedings, against the persons concerned."