Poonam Pandey slams Swara Bhasker over her ‘Padmaavat’ Jauhar remarks: ‘I found her so educated’

“I have a lot of anger inside me. No, I don’t want to… Because it’s a very stupid thing to say something like this. I always found her so educated and so smart. And a woman like her coming out and saying something so rubbish. She… I mean… Her tongue is bad, her face looks bad too,” added Poonam.

For the unversed, Swara Bhasker recently drew attention with her comments on the jauhar scene in the film “Padmaavat.” The actress spoke at the “Woman Life Freedom” talk held at the India International Centre in Delhi on August 31, where she criticized the depiction of the sequence in the film.

Speaking at the event, Swara made a strong observation about the jauhar sequence shown towards the end of the film. She said that the portrayal could send the wrong message to rape survivors and questioned whether the scene suggested that women should choose death to preserve their honour.

She was quoted as saying, “I was watching it, and I thought that if God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward that I didn’t commit suicide to save my honour. Is that what you want to tell in a society like ours where I feel like anyway there is a rape epidemic. Is this what we want to tell our survivors that they don’t deserve to live, that if you actually would have be a honourable and brave women, you would have killed yourself. Are we saying that rape is end of a woman’s life? This scene was so problematic.”