‘Pookie Ponnamma’: Sasi Master’s London-shot album song unveiled

Produced by Story Culture and released by Saregama India Limited, the song features Balaji Thirumal and Madhumitha, with choreographer Sasi Master making his directorial debut with the project. He has also choreographed the song.

AJ has composed the music, with GV Prakash Kumar and Sneha lending their voices. The lyrics are by KU Karthik. For Balaji Thirumal, ‘Pookie Ponnamma’ marks his introduction as a lead actor and his first step towards a career in cinema.

Speaking at the event, Balaji said he had nurtured an interest in entering the film industry for nearly a decade, but family responsibilities had delayed his plans. He said the album was created as an introduction to his entry into cinema and revealed that the team would soon announce a feature film.

The director-choreographer said shooting in London came with its share of challenges. Despite temperatures dropping to around minus five degrees Celsius in some locations, Madhumitha continued to shoot in sleeveless costumes for several sequences.