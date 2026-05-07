Pooja Hegde reveals she predicted Vijay's election win: Dreams turning into reality

The fact that this is the actor-turned-politician's first election made the win even more special.However, his 'Jana Nayagan' co-star Pooja Hegde claimed that she had predicted Vijay's win in advance.Taking to her official Instagram handle, Pooja dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the set of "Jana Nayagan", where she was seen playfully suggesting that Vijay would win the election. The 'Deva' actress pointed to a question on a whiteboard that read, "Who wins the elections?" Next, Pooja stood in front of Vijay and winked at him, suggesting he and his party would win the election. This adorable gesture made Vijay blush. Embarrassed, he covered his face and walked away.