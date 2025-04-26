Pooja Hegde on song ‘Kanimaa’: My social media is filled with people recreating the hookstep

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Hegde, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Retro”, is over the moon with the response her song “Kanimaa” from the film is getting. She also said that her social media is filled with people recreating the hookstep.

Talking about the song, which has touched over 40 million views on YouTube, Pooja said: “I am filled with joy upon seeing all the love and appreciation coming in for the ‘Kanimaa’ song and the hookstep. My social media is filled with people recreating the hookstep and enjoying the vibe of the track.”

Pooja expressed her excitement and gratitude for the audience's love and says she can't wait for everyone to enjoy Retro in theatres.

She added: “Seeing everyone grooving to the song, there’s no bigger validation as a performer. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy Retro on the big screens. See you in theatres!”

It's been a month since the lyrical video landed on YouTube, and since then, the song has continued to create a wildfire on socials for its Retro wedding vibe.

Talking about the film “Retro”, the romantic action film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film also stars Suriya. The film has been shot in locations such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ooty, Kerala and Chennai.

Apart from ‘Retro’, Pooja will also be seen in an upcoming Bollywood rom-com, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’. The actress has begun shooting for the film, and she will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is soon to be released.

The actress along with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur will soon head to the UK in May for a two-month shoot for their upcoming film “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”.

A source close to IANS shared: “Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde will leave in May for two months to UK for the shoot of their film… It’s a long schedule for their comedy ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’.”

The title “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has been taken from the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from the Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer “Biwi No.1”, which was released in 1999. Both the films are helmed by David Dhawan.