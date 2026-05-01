Pooja Hegde on one year of ‘Retro’: Storms, ligament tear, and an island full of snakes

Pooja shared an album full of videos and pictures from the shoot of the Karthik Subbaraj romantic action film starring Suriya.

The clips and pictures featured the actress in the character of Rukmini, along with glimpses of her ligament tear, the boat catching fire, and the heavy storm they faced while making the movie.

“One year of RETRO Storms, a ligament tear, endless mud, our boat catching fire (Suhas, forever a hero ), and an island full of snakes…By all accounts, it should’ve been chaos. But it wasn’t,” wrote the actress.

Pooja said that the shooting was full of “good vibes.”