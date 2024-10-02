Pooja Hegde on board for Thalapathy 69

CHENNAI: Following the cast announcement of Bobby Deol on Tuesday, reports on Pooja Hegde being part of the cast has come true. The Thalapathy 69 team has now officially welcomed actor Pooja Hegde on board for the film.



Helmed by H Vinoth, the film will be the second outing for Pooja Hegde, with actor Vijay following Beast.

Sharing the announcement on X, the makers wrote, "Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially… Welcome onboard @hegdepooja (sic)."

Produced by KVN Productions and The Route, Thalapathy 69 will have Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. The pooja ceremony of the film will take place in Chennai on October 4, following which it will go on floors on October 5.