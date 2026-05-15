Pooja Hegde likely to play the leading lady in Lokesh-Allu’s AA23

CHENNAI: Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun, who have previously collaborated for blockbusters like Duvvada Jagannadham and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are likely to reunite. Reports are rife that Pooja is the frontrunner to play the female lead in the action entertainer, AA23, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same. If the reports of their reunion are to be believed, fans of these actors are in for a treat.
Meanwhile, ever since the AA23 anthem dropped, the audience has been buzzing with excitement to see what Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s collaboration is likely to offer them. And with the reported addition of Pooja Hegde, AA23 is said to be cooking something big. The film’s script work is already underway.
On the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. Co-starring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, the breezy rom-com is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5. The actress will also be seen sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in the upcoming Telugu release, DQ41. Alongside the upcoming Tamil spectacle Jana Nayagan with Vijay, Pooja also has Kanchana 4 coming up next.