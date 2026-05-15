Pooja Hegde likely to play the leading lady in Lokesh-Allu’s AA23

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. Co-starring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, the breezy rom-com is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5. The actress will also be seen sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in the upcoming Telugu release, DQ41. Alongside the upcoming Tamil spectacle Jana Nayagan with Vijay, Pooja also has Kanchana 4 coming up next.