Pooja Hegde: Don't want to put that pressure in my mind of making it or not

NEW DELHI: With the perfect blend of acting talent and beauty, Pooja Hegde has worked with some of the finest filmmakers and biggest stars. However, the sought-after actress feels that while she has come a long way, she still has a long way to go.

Pooja started her acting journey in 2012 with the Tamil film Mugamoodi directed by Mysskin. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2016 film “Mohenjo Daro”.

Ever since then she has worked with big names such as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh. She will next be seen in “Deva” starring Shahid Kapoor.

Asked with a filmography filled with great directors and co-stars, does she feel she has made it?

Pooja told IANS: “I mean, I've made it far, quite far, but a long way to go in my mind. I don't think I want to put that pressure in my mind of making it or not. But yes, I have been here and still standing going strong.”

The 34-year-old actress said that she never thought she would be an actress.

“So, for someone like me coming from a non-filmy family, I never thought that I would be an actor. And I didn't even think that this was a possibility that I could be an actor. Like because I come from a very academically driven family. You know, my parents have both done law and they've done the MBA.

“My mom has done her master's in law. My brother's an orthopedic surgeon.”

Pooja says she is happy to be in the world of cinema.

“So in this family to be born and eventually pursue acting, when I even used to watch films, I never thought I could be that person or that girl. But I'm just so happy to be here doing what I love doing. And I have a long way to go.”

She added: “I have so many roles that I haven't played. There are so many filmmakers I want to work with. So just continuing for the love of cinema.”

The actress now looks forward to the release of “Deva”, an action thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film also stars Pavail Gulati. It is slated to release on January 31.