Ponmayame, the soul of Bloody Beggar released

CHENNAI: Kavin’s Bloody Beggar is one of the much-anticipated releases for this Deepavali on October 31, along with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran and Jayam Ravi-starrer Brother. On Sunday, the makers of the film unveiled the third single, Ponmayame.

A Jen Martin’s musical, the lyrics for the song were penned by Vivek and Vishnu Edavan. Helmed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar is making his debut as a producer with Bloody Beggar, under the banner Filament Pictures. The star cast includes Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Sunil Sukhada, TM Karthik, Arshad, Miss Saleema, Priyadarshini Rajkumar and Akshaya Hariharan.

On the technical front, Sujith Sarang handled the camera and Nirmal R took care of the cuts. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago.

Apart from this, Kavin also has Kiss, Mask and an untitled film with Nayanthara.