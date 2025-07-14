Politicians, celebrities pay tribute to legendary actress Saroja Devi

CHENNAI: Veteran South Indian Actor B Saroja Devi passed away on Monday due to age-related ailments at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. She was 87 years old. She was also called ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi'.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his condolence message posted on X, said her departure is a great loss to the Indian cinema.

"The news of the death of veteran Kannada actress B Saroja Devi is painful. She acted in about 200 Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada language films and was known as Abhinaya Saraswati," he said.

When we think of Saroja Devi, her soulful performances in films like Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, Anna Thangi come to mind. She entertained moviegoers for decades, he added.

Superstar Rajinikanth, posted on X, "who one millions of heart, is no longer with us."

"The great actress Saroja Devi, who won the hearts of millions of fans, is no longer with us. May her soul rest in peace," he said.

Khushbu Sundar on X said, 'An era gold golden cinema comes to an end. #SarojaDevi amma was the greatest of all times . No other female actor in south has ever enjoyed the name and fame as her. Such a lovable adorable soul she was. Had a great rapport with her. My trip to Bengaluru was incomplete without meeting her. And whenever in Chennai, she would call. Will miss her immensely. Rest in peace Amma.'

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, taking to X tweeted, A loving farewell to Abhinaya Saraswathi. The news of the demise of senior Kannada actress B Saroja Devi, popularly known as Abhinaya Saraswathi, is painful. She acted in five languages and served the film industry for 6 decades. [sic]

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, expressing grief, said her passing away is an irreparable loss not only to Kannada but also to the entire Indian cinema.

Stating that Saroja Devi was recognized as one of the greatest actresses of the Indian film industry, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said, 'She had acted in many mythological and historical films and was a household name among Kannadigas. Her portrayal of Kittur Chennamma is still remembered by everyone.'