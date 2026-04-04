Political drama Thanga Natchathiram teaser out, slated to hit theatres on April 10

CHENNAI: The teaser of the political drama Thanga Natchathiram was released by its makers on Thursday. The film stars Natty Natraj in the lead role and is directed by Umapathi Ramaiah.
The teaser gives a sneak peek of the movie's premise, introduces the main character, and highlights the storyline of the film. The film teaser introduces Natty as a popular Tamil cinema star, 'Golden Star', who has chosen to enter politics by utilising his fame. While many resist his decision, the actor seems firm on serving his time in politics. In the teaser, the opposition political leaders question the actor's capacity to lead the state and withstand reality.
The movie is produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Groups. The music of the film is composed by Darbuka Siva, while the cinematography is handled by PG Muthiah. The editing of the movie is done by Aral L Thangam. The Kannan Ravi Group shared the teaser on their YouTube handle.
Apart from Natty Natraj, the film also stars Thambi Ramaiah, MS Baskar, Ilavarasu, Shrrita Rao, Chandini Tamilarasan, Yashika Anand, Redin Kinsly, Thalaivasal Vijay, Chitra Lakshman, Andrews, Java Sundaresan, Viji Chandrasekhar, Vadivukarasi, Srijaravi, Devi Mahesh, Indraja Robo Shankar, Vaiyapuri, Adthiya Kathir, Muthu Kumaran, Lollusaba Maran and others in prominent roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 10.