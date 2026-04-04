Political drama Thanga Natchathiram teaser out, slated to hit theatres on April 10

The movie is produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Groups. The music of the film is composed by Darbuka Siva, while the cinematography is handled by PG Muthiah. The editing of the movie is done by Aral L Thangam. The Kannan Ravi Group shared the teaser on their YouTube handle.

Apart from Natty Natraj, the film also stars Thambi Ramaiah, MS Baskar, Ilavarasu, Shrrita Rao, Chandini Tamilarasan, Yashika Anand, Redin Kinsly, Thalaivasal Vijay, Chitra Lakshman, Andrews, Java Sundaresan, Viji Chandrasekhar, Vadivukarasi, Srijaravi, Devi Mahesh, Indraja Robo Shankar, Vaiyapuri, Adthiya Kathir, Muthu Kumaran, Lollusaba Maran and others in prominent roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 10.